How Florida State University plans to end school year following deadly shooting

The end of the school year will look very different on the campus of Florida State University (FSU) following Thursday’s mass shooting that left two dead and six wounded.

“Classes and campus operations will resume Monday, April 21,” FSU President Richard McCullough said in a video posted to X. “I know this will not feel like a typical week, it’s the last one before finals, and many of you are still processing what happened.”

McCullough went on to say the administration understands some students may not be ready to return to campus and that “we will be flexible and find a way to accommodate you.”

Beginning Monday, the university will be offering a “remote option” for many courses, a subsequent post by McCullough read. There are some classes, however, that remote will not work for, such as labs.

“Students: If you decide not to attend classes this week, we understand,” McCullough wrote. “The university has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect your grade.”

Those who choose not to attend classes this week must contact their instructors “about how to complete any required coursework.”

Those who feel like they cannot complete a course “will have the option to request an incomplete grade.”

McCullough provided phone numbers to resources such as counseling and psychological services, a victim advocate program, and an employee assistance program.

The latest statement from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the hospital that treated six victims, said one patient went home on Friday and “five are still with us, all in good condition.”

The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say. He is a student at the university and the stepson of a sheriff’s deputy.

“We will get through this by leaning on each other. FSU is strong because of its people – and I believe in this community with all my heart,” McCullough wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.