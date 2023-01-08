How your house can keep you healthy: 5 cool new innovative products

​

A bathmat warns when your posture is off. A mirror on the wall helps can help you experiment with your appearance. A wearable heart monitor recharges from your body heat. A revolutionary Y-shaped toothbrush design does all the brushing for you in 10 seconds. And a headband measuring brain activity knows the right lullaby for a perfect night’s sleep.

These all may sound like your imagination is going wild with futuristic Sci-Fi inventions 50 years from now. These are real-life innovations coming in 2023 to shake up the old way of doing things.

While we all visit the bathroom multiple times a day, there are times when going into the bathroom can be downright scary. Stepping on the scale, looking in the mirror when you know something appearance-wise may be off, and even brushing your teeth – can all be tedious tasks. However, these new breakthroughs can change the game when it comes to addressing your health at home.

1. Bathmat helps with balance and posture

Photo credit: Baracoda Daily Healthtech

No longer do you have to face your biggest fear of looking at the scale and seeing the number you may not be hoping for. This bathmat from Baracoda Daily Healthtech has a washable cover on top of some incredible tech that not only has the functionalities of a scale without telling you that number.

Using a connected app, it can view your weight and how you are standing to track balance and posture measurements on your smartphone.

Then you can receive quick tips and exercises to help fix your posture or balance issues based on your results. It can monitor conditions like scoliosis, and it also has the ability to distinguish between family members and their activities.

2. Mirror mirror on the wall, am I the healthiest one of all?

Turn your mirror into a personal coach as you get ready. This BMirror by CareOS from Baracoda will change your daily routine by not only offering touchless information like guided toothbrushing or the weather so you know how to prepare for the day, but it also offers in-depth health checks.

The BMirror has a hi-def camera and can analyze certain skin and health conditions – like identifying a mole or if your hair is too oily so it can recommend when you may want to schedule an appointment with a doctor or dermatologist.

3. BHeart health tracker never needs charging

This smartwatch is an entirely different health tracker than we’re used to. Unlike watches or fitness bands that require us to remember to charge them and then actually put them back on and wear them after charging, this band promises “endless” battery power by you simply wearing it.

It uses your body heat, motion, and solar sensors to stay powered so it can continuously monitor your health. Another change from our standard smartwatches is that there isn’t a digital face telling you all the information. Still, it tracks and stores everything in an app so you can check your stats, and it will also give you personalized tips.

4. Y-Brush cleans your teeth in 10 seconds

This may be the toothbrush of the future, allowing you to cut that brush time way down from 2 minutes to allegedly only 10 seconds. The brush has bristles to cover either the top or bottom half of your mouth all at once, so all you have to do is put it over your teeth, move it back and forth for a few seconds, and do the same on the opposite half.

Starting at $84.99, the Y-brush costs less than some of the most popular electric toothbrushes on the market while claiming to take much less time.

5. FRENZ Brainband knows the right lullaby to help you sleep

This headband will pick the perfect lullaby so you can finally get a good night’s sleep. Sleep tracking is taken to the next level thanks to this AI-powered wearable tech that promises to monitor your brain waves and facial movements in real time.

The FRENZ Brainband uses built-in sensors to track brain signals and identity what audio content will match your brain state so you can fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep.

The company says it also stimulates your brain to wake up in a more natural, relaxed state. Wanna make a unique fashion statement during the day? You can wear the Brainband on your head all day to help with focus or to stay relaxed all day.

Which future products are you most excited about trying out? Let me know.