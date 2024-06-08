Howard University revokes Diddy’s honorary degree amid lawsuits and federal probe

​

Howard University announced Friday that it has revoked the honorary degree conferred upon Sean “Diddy” Combs following a unanimous vote by its Board of Trustees.

This decision comes after a recently released video showing the rapper assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a hotel, behavior that the university deemed fundamentally incompatible with its core values.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” a university spokesperson told Fox DC. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

The university’s decision came after Rolling Stone published an article detailing allegations that Combs had abused a girlfriend on campus in the late 1980s. Combs, a former student at Howard, dropped out after two years in 1990. He received the honorary doctorate and served as commencement speaker in 2014.

Diddy came under scrutiny in recent weeks after a video surfaced showing him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016.

In the video from eight years ago, which was only recently obtained exclusively by CNN, Combs is seen wearing only socks and a towel as he chases after Ventura. The video corroborated part of the musician’s November lawsuit against the entertainment mogul.

The rapper apologized in May, calling his behavior “inexcusable.” However, he never mentioned Ventura by name.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f—ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses,” he said. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”