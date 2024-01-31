Human remains discovered in Joshua Tree National Park after researchers find missing hiker’s backpack

​

Human skeletal remains were discovered last week at Joshua Tree National Park in California after park researchers found a backpack that belonged to a hiker missing since May, officials said Tuesday.

The remains were found Thursday off a trail in the Black Rock area of the park near where the unattended belongings of Trammell Evans, 25, were located, the National Park Service said.

Evans was last seen when he was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on April 30. He was reported missing on May 5 after failing to return from his trip on time, prompting rescuers to immediately launch a search.

Evans planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road before returning to Black Rock by trekking across the California Riding and Hiking Trail. The route was about a 60-mile roundtrip.

Officials described Evans as “an athletic and experienced long-distance hiker” who was familiar with the trails and high desert at Joshua Tree National Park.

Evans did not register for a backcountry use permit before setting off on his trip, according to NPS. Officials said his last known place of residence was Los Angeles, but noted that he moved frequently.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau is working to positively identify the remains and determine a cause of death. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with any additional information to contact Palm Desert Sheriff Station 760- 836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-7867 and reference incident # O240250071.