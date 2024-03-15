Human remains found buried in backyard of Florida home: police

​

Human remains were found in the backyard of a single-family home in Florida, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities responded to a neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, March 13.

Police said they were called to the residence in the evening after people working on the home noticed what appeared like two feet sticking out of the ground.

“We were working inside the house and then the owner came to us and said ‘Hey, there is something here. We have to call 911. I said OK. I was shook,” a woman, who did not want to be identified, told News4JAX.

Due to the late hour of the day, authorities said that they "maintained security" throughout the night.

The sheriff’s office said that law enforcement, along with detectives, are on the scene while remains are extricated from the backyard.

The incident was classified as “pending” until the Medical Examiner’s Office can complete their investigation to determine the manner of death.