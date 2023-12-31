Hunter Biden laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac’s home ‘swatted’

​

The Delaware computer repairman who went public with the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop says his home was “swatted” Friday night.

“My home was swatted tonight, I was not home but the outstanding men and women of the Wilmington PD responded quickly and professionally,” John Paul Mac Isaac posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 29. “All that was achieved was the wasted time of the Wilmington PD. NOTHING, let me repeat that, NOTHING will take me out of this fight! Cheers!”

Swatting is the act of making a false report to emergency services to prompt a response at a particular address. The goal is to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to show up.

The Wilmington Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the swatting call at Mac Isaac’s home.

Hundreds of swatting cases occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows have been among the recent victims, AP states.

The FBI said earlier this year that it had created a national database in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies to track swatting incidents nationwide. Police had for months reported a huge surge in fake claims about active shooters at schools and colleges. There have also been reports of hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats against synagogues and other Jewish institutions since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Suspects in swatting cases are being arrested and charged as states contemplate stronger penalties.

Mac Isaac filed a defamation lawsuit against Biden in October 2022. Biden filed a counterclaim in March, alleging Mac Isaac illicitly distributed Biden’s personal data and accused him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

Mac Isaac claims a man whom he believed to be Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in 2019, and did not return for the laptop within 90 days, rendering the laptop abandoned per store policy.

Mac Isaac could not get in touch with the customer, and said he first searched the emails by keyword in June or July 2019.

