Hunter Biden trial on tax charges given start date

​

Hunter Biden’s criminal tax trial will begin on Sept. 9 in California, a federal judge overseeing the legal proceedings said Monday.

Biden is charged with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while also filing false tax reports. He allegedly used the funds to live lavishly, including spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, luxury cars and other high-priced items.

HUNTER BIDEN TAX TRIAL POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER

He is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin on June 20, but U.S. District Court Judge Mark Scarsi, who is presiding over the case, granted Hunter Biden’s request to delay the trial.

Federal prosecutors initially asked Scarsi earlier this month to deny Biden’s request to delay his trial, after his attorneys had agreed to the June 20 date last year.

“No defendant would be afforded a continuance because he wrongly chose to lodge a jurisdictionless appeal, and this defendant should be treated no differently,”court documents state. “Defense counsel offers a handful of other reasons why he wants a trial delay of 77 days, but none of them warrant a continuance. The motion should be denied.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, he was convicted by a federal jury in Delaware of lying about his illegal drug use while filling out a form to purchase a gun.