Hurricane Helene: More than 90 reported dead in North Carolina, authorities can’t yet confirm how many missing

​

Authorities in North Carolina on Thursday confirmed at least 91 storm-related fatalities from Hurricane Helene but still could not account for the number of those who remain missing or unaccounted for.

Fatalities were reported across 20 counties, according to a Thursday afternoon update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

The vast majority of those fatalities were reported in Buncombe, with 42 deaths, followed by Yancey and Henderson, at 10 and 7, respectively.

NCDHSS told Fox News Digital that these fatalities were confirmed by the North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

NCDHSS said there are no missing persons numbers at this time because there are different sources of where missing persons and welfare check requests were reported during the storm.

POLITICAL STORM: ON TRUMP ‘ONSLAUGHT OF LIES,’ BIDEN URGES FORMER PRESIDENT TO ‘GET A LIFE MAN’

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety told Fox News Digital that efforts are underway to accumulate those numbers.

Justin J. Graney, Chief of External Affairs and Communications for North Carolina Emergency Management, told Fox News Digital there are “wide area searches taking place since [Hurricane Helen] took place.”

“This includes grid searches, vehicle searches, damaged structure searches, and searches around areas where debris have collected. Hundreds of responders have conducted said searches,” Graney said.

Graney explained that local entities take information reported to local 911, the NC 211 call center, social media reporters, shelter occupancy information, and any information reported to an EOC, “to attempt to locate anyone that someone has reported missing or that they have asked to have a welfare check conducted.”

“Many of these types of situations were thankfully resolved when communications systems were brought back online and family and friends were able to connect once again,” Graney said.

Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina late last month, bringing catastrophic flooding from the storm’s historic rainfall in the North Carolina mountains.

HURRICANE MILTON CARVES DEADLY PATH THROUGH FLORIDA, MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER

Tens of thousands of electricity customers in the region remain without power and some people – including residents of Asheville, still lack running water.

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state’s first relief package to address Helene’s devastation, allocating $273 million for immediate needs and giving flexibility to agencies and displaced residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly all the money will serve as the state’s share that is needed to meet the federal government’s match for state and local disaster assistance programs. Other money will be used in part to ensure public-school nutrition employees at closed schools get paid and to help officials administer elections in the coming weeks in the battleground state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.