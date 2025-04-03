ICE accelerating removal operations by adding 500 more beds in Florida jail

​

As the Trump administration continues to ramp up detainment and deportation operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have 500 more beds for detainees thanks to a new partnership with the Glades County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

“The Glades County Jail center will serve as a staging area and allow greater capacity to address our immigration enforcement mission,” acting Miami ICE Field Office Director Juan Agudelo said in a statement. “The central location streamlines logistics and helps facilitate the timely processing of illegal aliens in our custody that are subject to arrest, detention and removal from our country.”

The move is a reinstatement of a previous intergovernmental service agreement with the Glades County Board of County Commissioners, according to ICE.

“The facility will expand ICE’s detention capacity in Florida, enhancing the agency’s ability to manage the region’s growing enforcement and removal operations,” the statement said.

The announcement was made at the same time that The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Highway Patrol had been directed by state authorities to arrest and jail illegal immigrants for offenses like driving without a valid license.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis partnered with ICE, signing a memorandum that allowed the Florida Highway Patrol to exercise immigration power.

“Governor DeSantis understands the role of law enforcement and wants to provide the strongest immigration law possible, empowering law enforcement to get to work and deport illegal aliens residing in the state,” Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement at the time.

“We must have the strongest law in the nation on immigration enforcement that will guarantee state and local deportation assistance, end catch and release, eliminate magnets such as remittances and adopt supporting policies that will protect Floridians,” DeSantis said upon the announcement.

