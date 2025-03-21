ICE announces first Tren de Aragua gang member detained under recently invoked Alien Enemies Act

​

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday announced the arrest of an alleged Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member from Venezuela.

Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho is the first person detained under the Alien Enemies Act, which President Donald Trump invoked last week, officials said.

“Tren de Aragua is a dangerous foreign terrorist organization that has invaded our soil,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said while flanked by members of the FHP at the Friday afternoon news conference. “TdA has infiltrated the U.S., its northern border, the southern border and in our waterways.

“Many of these members are cold-blooded killers, rapists, thieves, drug traffickers, weapons traffickers and human traffickers. They’re accused of the most heinous crimes committed inside our neighborhoods and communities. They have been running loose in the United States.”

THE ALIEN ENEMIES ACT IS SETTLED LAW, STEPHEN MILLER SAYS

Lyons noted that Trump has committed to rooting out violent TdA gang members as a top priority.

“I’m proud to say, in the past 48 hours, ICE, along with our local partners and our other fellow federal agencies, have arrested more than 68 gang members, terrorists in the United States,” Lyons said. “To date, we’ve arrested 394 of these terrorists. Our goal is to eradicate TdA from U.S. soil. We will not tolerate their illegal presence or the threat they pose to the American public.”

TRUMP TO INVOKE WARTIME ALIEN ENEMIES ACT OF 1798 TO FAST-TRACK DEPORTATIONS

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing, has been invoked three times, during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

Jimenez-Brach is a known human trafficker and smuggler and is part of an ongoing investigation, officials said.

“During the operation, FDLE Special Agents steered Bracho right into a group of FHP Troopers and other Task Force members who put the cuffs on him,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement wrote on X about Jimenez-Bracho’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Once again, Florida leads the way,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.