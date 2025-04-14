ICE, ATF capture fugitive in multinational manhunt wanted for ‘brutal murder’ in the Caribbean

​

A fugitive wanted in connection with a murder has been captured by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, after escaping custody twice in the Caribbean.

On April 4, Orville Andrew Pernell, a 32-year-old Jamaican citizen, was apprehended by ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agents in Savannah, Georgia, following an extensive investigation and multinational manhunt.

ICE officials said Pernell is accused of committing a “brutal murder” in St Lucia in 2020 and had been a fugitive for several years.

“After a long run from justice, he’s finally back in custody and facing the consequences,” HSI Atlanta wrote in a post on X, along with Pernell’s image.

Pernell escaped from custody in St. Lucia during his murder trial and fled to Jamaica, officials said. Additionally, officials said Pernell was arrested in Jamaica in 2021 and escaped from custody there as well.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered Pernell on Dec. 7, 2022, near San Ysidro, California, after he attempted to enter the United States using a fake identity, authorities said. He was paroled into the country and given a notice to appear.

Pernell was arrested by the Clayton County Sheriff in Clayton County, Georgia for the possession of a stolen motorcycle and attempting to evade arrest in July 2023.

Police also found a stolen 9mm handgun in Pernell’s possession during the arrest.

Pernell was located by agents from multiple agencies and arrested in the Savannah area, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Officials said Pernell faces charges of being an alien in possession of a weapon, and will stand trial for murder after he is extradited back to St. Lucia.

“We are committed to tracking down fugitives who pose a serious threat to public safety, no matter where they may try to hide,” said ICE HSI Special Agent in Charge Atlanta Steven N. Schrank, who also covers Georgia and Alabama.

“This operation highlights our ongoing work to dismantle criminal networks and bring violent individuals to justice. We are thankful for our local, state, and international law enforcement partners who helped us secure this arrest.”

