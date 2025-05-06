ICE nabs illegal migrant after blue city authorities drop home invasion, child abduction charges

​

An illegally present Honduran national was nabbed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after they said local authorities dropped a series of his charges, which included child abduction and home invasion.

Agents with ICE in Washington, D.C., arrested Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, 26, in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 2, officials said in a news release.

“Though the court saw fit to drop his most recent charges, Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez has been convicted of numerous crimes in Virginia and represents a calamitous hazard to our Virginia residents,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Russell Hott.

Officials said his charges include abduction of a person with intent to defile and burglary, entering a house to murder, rape, etc.

“Every one of his convictions represents another one of our neighbors that Baquedano-Rodriguez has victimized. ICE Washington D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders from our Washington, D.C. and Virginia communities,” Hott said.

ICE officials said Baquedano-Rodriguez was first arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Aug. 25, 2018, after he illegally entered the United States near Yuma, Arizona.

Baquedano-Rodriguez was then released on an immigration bond by a DOJ immigration judge in Eloy, Arizona, on Jan. 22, 2019.

Fairfax County police arrested Baquedano-Rodriguez on Nov. 9, 2021, and charged him with three counts of indecent liberties, including exposing genitals to child and indecent exposure.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration’s top priority is “protecting Virginians.”

“Protecting Virginians has been a top priority of our administration since day one, and it should be a priority for every leader at the federal, state and local level,” Youngkin said. “That’s exactly why the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force is so important. I’m grateful to our law enforcement officers at every level for working hard to keep Virginians and Americans safe, and I’ll always stand with them.”

Homeland Security also confirmed the arrest and said Baquedano-Rodriguez remains in ICE custody.

“MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: @ICEgov arrested Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez, an illegal alien, after a Fairfax County court dropped charges for abduction of a person with intent to defile and burglary. This child sexual predator will remain in ICE custody pending his removal,” the department shared in a post on X.

Officials said Baquedano-Rodriguez was convicted in September 2022 of entering property with intent to damage by a Fairfax County General District Court and sentenced to 18 months in prison and imposed restitution.

Less than two weeks later, officials said the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court convicted him of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each conviction.

Baquedano-Rodriguez was convicted again, officials said, in March 2023 of entering property with intent to damage by Fairfax County General District Court and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Then, in June 2024, officials said a DOJ immigration judge in Annandale, Virginia, ordered Baquedano-Rodriguez removed from the United States to Honduras.

On May 2, 2025, the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court dismissed Baquedano-Rodriguez’s charges for abduction of a person with intent to defile and burglary: entering a house to murder, rape, etc.

However, later that day, officers with ICE Washington D.C. arrested him in Fairfax, Virginia, and served him with a warrant of removal. Baquedano-Rodriguez remains in ICE custody.

This was not the first time a Honduran national with a criminal background was released by Fairfax County officials.

Last April, Fairfax County repeatedly released a Honduran national charged with sex crimes and ignored an ICE detainer request.

Immigration officials arrested the 30-year-old Honduran national at his residence in Bladensburg, Maryland, on April 15, after Fairfax County twice released him.

“This Honduran noncitizen stands accused of some very serious crimes and represented a threat to the children of the Washington, D.C. area,” ICE said. “When local jurisdictions have policies in place which prohibit them from cooperating with ICE ERO and from honoring our lawfully issued detainers and administrative warrants, they put the suspects, law enforcement officers, and most importantly, the members of our local communities at risk.”

ICE said that it was unknown when and where exactly the Honduran national originally entered the U.S. The agency said the man was arrested and released multiple times on charges of sex crimes with a child.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to continue to “keep fighting every day” to secure the border.

“100 days ago, I took an oath to serve this country as Secretary of Homeland Security. I will continue fighting every day alongside President Donald Trump to secure our border and keep American communities safe. This is just the beginning of the Golden Age of America. God bless this great country,” Noem wrote in a post on X.

