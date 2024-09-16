ICE nabs Salvadoran illegal immigrant who allegedly raped child, reentered US as gotaway

​

An illegal Salvadoran immigrant was arrested and charged with several sex crimes against a child in Massachusetts after reentering the country at an unknown time, ICE Boston announced on Monday.

According to ICE Boston, agents successfully apprehended unlawfully present 28-year-old Salvadoran national Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arvelo, and charged him with numerous sex crimes against a child on Nantucket Island.

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons in a statement.

“He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities. ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the most vulnerable of our population. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods,” Lyons continued.

LAKEN RILEY MURDER: VIDEO SHOWS MAN HIDING BLOODY JACKET, GLOVES MINUTES AFTER STUDENT DEATH, PROSECUTORS SAY

Authorities said Aldana unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without having been inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

ILLEGAL ALIEN FROM THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SUSPECTED IN MURDER OF NEW YORK STATE FAMILY: POLICE

Nantucket authorities arraigned Aldana on July 26 in Nantucket District Court for one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The Nantucket District Court released Aldana on bail July 29.

Officers from ERO Boston arrested Aldana on Sept. 10 in Nantucket and served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

HAITIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING SEVERAL CHARGES WAS RELEASED AT US BORDER LAST YEAR

Last week, ICE Boston conducted an operation in Nantucket targeting several “egregious” illegal immigrant sex offenders, resulting in several arrests. This is the first arrest ICE has announced as a result of that operation.

“ERO Boston can confirm that we have been conducting targeted enforcement actions in coordination with Nantucket Police in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The actions, which targeted several egregious noncitizen offenders, have been going on for the last few days and wrapped up this morning,” ERO Boston Spokesperson James Covington said in a statement issued to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“ERO Boston would like to thank the Nantucket Police for their cooperation and support throughout this process. As many aspects of the analysis remain ongoing, ERO will not comment further at this time. ERO Boston will release further details in the coming days,” Covington said.

Authorities said Aldana remains in ERO custody.