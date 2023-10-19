ICE resumes deportation of Venezuelan nationals via flights out of US

​

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began sending Venezuelans who entered into the U.S. illegally and without a legal basis to remain in the country, back to Venezuela, sending the first batch of 127 nationals on the first flight out Wednesday.

Earlier this month, DHS announced it would resume the deportations, reaffirming its commitment to enforce immigration laws and strengthen consequences for those who cross the border unlawfully.

The announcement came after Venezuelan officials agreed to accept the return of Venezuelan nationals, but also after discussions between the U.S., Mexico, Colombia and Panama in Mexico City.

US DEPORTATIONS TO VENEZUELA ARE RESUMING, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES

During the discussions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall talked of ongoing efforts between other countries in the Western Hemisphere, dealing with migration issues.

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted its first deportation flight of Venezuelans back to Venezuela.

ICE tells Fox News there were 127 Venezuelans on the first flight, adding there are more removal flights on the way.

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

In a press release, ICE said it facilitated the first chartered flight to Venezuela as part of other routine ICE removals that will be conducted in the western hemisphere and around the world.

Between May 2023 and Oct. 11, 2023, DHA reportedly removed over 300,000 immigrants from the U.S.

“In keeping with standard practice, the United States ensures that all noncitizens, including Venezuelan nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are properly screened for valid protection claims and withholding of removal in accordance with our laws and U.S. international obligations,” ICE said in the release. “This applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality to ensure the orderly and humane processing, transfer, and removal of single adults and family units.”

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKET

Before being removed, noncitizens are put into removal proceedings where they can present claims for relief or protection from being removed, in front of judges in immigration courts, ICE added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The air operations conducted by ICE are chartered with commercial airlines, and last year, the agency conducted 72,177 removals to over 150 countries around the world.