Idaho building collapses on Boise Airport property, 12 injured in ‘catastrophic’ incident

A building collapsed in Idaho’s capital Wednesday and there were reports of multiple injuries, authorities said.

The Boise Fire Department said first responders were on the scene at West Rickenbacker Luke streets, near Boise Airport.

Search and rescue efforts were underway.

The airport wasn’t impacted, but the incident was causing traffic issues on Interstate 84 near the airport, the Idaho State Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.