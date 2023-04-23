Idaho junior high teacher, coach charged with raping male student

​

A junior high teacher in Boise, Idaho is accused of raping a male student, authorities say.

Eric McDermott, 59, was arrested on Monday. The teacher was charged with rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor 16 to 17 years of age, according to the Idaho Statesman.

McDermott taught geography at Fairmont Junior High and coached a boy’s basketball team.

During a Monday arraignment, a prosecutor explained that McDermott taught the male victim when he was 15 years old.

McDermott is accused of contacting the then-16-year-old on a “dating hookup site” in 2020 and sending nude photos.

McDermott allegedly communicated with the teen through the site for several days. Authorities believe McDermott then picked the boy up and raped him at his home.

Boise School District told parents in a letter that McDermott was put on leave after school officials learned about the arrest.

“We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety and we want to assure our families that the District is full cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter,” the letter read.

McDermott is being held at Ada County Jail on $1 million bail.

Fox News reached out to Boise School District and Boise Police Department for statements, but has not heard back.