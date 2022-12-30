Idaho murder suspect: Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberger?

​

The suspect arrested in Pennsylvania Friday in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students is a student at Washington State University.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is a PhD student at the department of criminal justice and criminology, according to the WSU website.

The college town of Pullman, Washington, is about eight miles from the King Road home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were slaughtered between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Kohberger was arrested at about 3 a.m. Friday by local police and the FBI in eastern Pennsylvania on an arrest warrant issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court shows that he was being held for extradition to Idaho where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to public records, Kohberger appears to originate from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and maintains a residence in Pullman.

In 2013, he registered as a Libertarian and does not appear to have a criminal record, records show.

A white Hyundai Elantra was removed from the Pennsylvania home where Kohberger was apprehended Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC.

A SWAT team entered the location where he was staying in the Pocono Mountains in order to take him into custody, ABC reported.

The Moscow Police Department, along with Idaho State Police and the FBI, have been working feverishly for more than 10 weeks to solve the baffling quadruple homicide.

Moscow police had said they were looking for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the King Road home around the time of the murders.

Investigators had been sifting through more than 22,000 registered cars that matched their search criteria, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if Kohberger had any connection to the victims, who were likely ambushed in their sleep and each stabbed multiple times with a large fixed-blade knife. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, according to officials.

The Moscow Police Department is urging the public to submit any images or information that they think could be important or useful to their investigation. They can do so by calling 208-883-7180, submitting tips through [email protected] and sending digital media here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.