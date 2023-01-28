Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

​

Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of files to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense this week, court records show.

The discovery disclosures include nearly a thousand pages of documents, almost twice as many images and a video.

The evidence has not yet been made public, and the court has issued a gag order on the case barring attorneys from both sides, investigators, and lawyers for witnesses, victims and their families from discussing the case.

Kohberger is being held without bail on four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge after allegedly entering an off-campus house around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 and attacking four University of Idaho students inside.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger’s attorney, Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor, filed for discovery on Jan. 10. Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson notified the court of his response 13 days later.

The ambush killed Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, their 20-year-old housemate Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, also 20, who lived nearby and was spending the night.

All four suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who said at least some of the victims may have been sleeping at the start of the attack.

Police found a Ka-Bar sheath at the scene and allege that DNA found on the thumb snap helped lead them to Kohberger, who allegedly stalked the house at least 12 times before the slayings and returned to the home the morning after, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was a Ph.D. criminology student at Washington State University, about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho.

He was arrested on Dec. 30, when Pennsylvania police and the FBI raided his parents’ house in the Poconos Mountains.

He waived extradition and is awaiting his next court date, set for June 26, in Moscow, Idaho.

Prosecutors could speed up the timeline by seeking a grand jury indictment instead of waiting until the preliminary hearing to prove probable cause, experts have told Fox News Digital.