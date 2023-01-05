FOX National News 

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details

MOSCOW, Idaho – Bryan Christopher Kohberger was ordered held without bond when he appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, shortly after the release of chilling details related to how he allegedly killed four University of Idaho students nearly two months ago.

The 28-year-old Pennsylvanian allegedly attacked the victims as they slept between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to authorities. But he allegedly left behind his knife sheath, and came face-to-face with the victims’ roommate, whose life was spared, before slipping away from the crime scene, according to a newly released probable cause affidavit.

The ambush killed three housemates and a man who was sleeping over – 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, as well as Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20. Two other women on the bottom floor of the house were left alone.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
(Latah County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Kohberger stood before Judge Megan Marshall in the Latah County Courthouse for his initial appearance Thursday morning. He was led into Latah County Jail hours earlier, late Wednesday night, after a Pennsylvania State Police plane carried him across the country. He wore an orange jumpsuit that stated “PRISONER” and “LCSO” and did not appear to be wearing handcuffs.

Brian Kohberger in a Latah County Court for his Jan. 5, 2023, initial appearance
(POOL)

He looked straight and stared deliberately at the judge and often nodded as she spoke. He responded “yes,” when Marshall asked him if he understood the proceedings and the charges against him. He occasionally looked down and responded, when asked, “I have court appointed counsel.”

Loved ones of the Idaho murder victims exit the front of the court house on January 5, 2023.
(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Bryan Kohberger, seated next to his attorney at the left table, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears before Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

He faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the highest counts of first-degree murder – one count for each of the four victims. He was charged with burglary with intent to commit murder, for which he faces a one to 10 year prison sentence.

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Some of the victims’ relatives, including Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steven Goncalves, were present throughout the hearing. Twelve people sat in the rows reserved for family.

Kohberger’s hearing lasted only minutes, during which time his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, asked Marshall to consider bond. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson successfully asked that Kohberger be held without bond.

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Thompson also successfully requested that Kohberger be barred from contacting the survivors and the victims’ families for two years.

The FBI and state police arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where “force was used” to gain entry.

Chilling details included in a probable cause affidavit released Thursday morning revealed that Kohberger allegedly cased the crime scene, and was in the area a dozen times, before carrying out the heinous crimes. He also allegedly returned after the fact. The document further describes how one of the victims’ roommates heard and saw someone inside the home, and also heard what sounded like Goncalves saying, “There’s someone here.”

She “then heard a male voice say something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you,.'” the affidavit states.

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13.
(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

“[A surviving roommate] stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her,” the affidavit goes on. The figure then allegedly passed the woman, who stood in “a frozen shock phase.” Investigators believe he then left the scene.

Kohberger has a master’s degree in criminal justice from DeSales University and had studied under an expert on serial killers, Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who co-wrote a book with Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Strangler.

Views into the house on 1122 King Road, Moscow, Idaho on November 14, 2022. Th home is sealed up following a quadruple homicide which occurred yesterday felling four students of the University of Idaho.
(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

At the time of the murders, he was studying for a doctorate at Washington State University, a campus just a few miles west of the University of Idaho.

Mike Mancuso, a prosecutor in Monroe County, said Tuesday he believed Kohberger waived extradition to Idaho because of a “need to know” how investigators established probable cause after the crime.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Court House in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
(The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Bryan Kohberger exits Monroe County Court House in Stroudsburg, PA Tuesday, January 5, 2023 after his extradition hearing. Kohberger is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in November last year.
(The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

“Having read those documents and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents. So, that’s a significant development,” Mancuso said.

General views of the Pennsylvania State Police plane in Rapid City, South Dakota as it makes a refueling stop on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
(Kevin Eilbeck for Fox News Digital)

Moscow police, state troopers and the FBI spent weeks searching for a white Hyundai Elantra in connection with the attacks, but said the license plate was unknown.

A cellphone photo of a computer screen showing a white car on Highway 8 in Moscow, Idaho, around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to a clerk who found it while reviewing security footage.
(Fox News Digital)

On Dec. 15, more than a week after police asked for the public’s help finding a 2011 to 2013 model of the vehicle, Kohberger and his father were pulled over in Indiana – driving a 2015.

Idaho Judge Megan Marshall issued a gag order Tuesday evening blocking investigators and attorneys on both sides from discussing the murder case against Kohberger.

Marshall’s order prohibits the discussion of topics including evidence in the case, a potential confession, the possibility of a plea deal, opinions regarding the merits of the case or the defense, and the “character, credibility or criminal record of a party.”

However, details are expected to come out in court proceedings. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said as much during a news conference after Kohberger’s arrest.

State police forensics look for clues in Moscow, Idaho on Monday, November 21, 2022. Four University of Idaho students who were slain on November 13 in this house.
(Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The probable cause affidavit is just the first step.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a home with intent to kill.

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.

  