Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants unsealed

A Washington court has unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of University of Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads in nearby Moscow, Idaho.

A search of his office in the school’s department of criminal justice and criminology turned up nothing, according to the filings, but police found hair samples, fabric with dark red stains, and a single black glove and other evidence at his apartment.

The warrants were initially sealed but a Washington judge ordered the release of redacted versions of the documents Wednesday.

In the newly unveiled filings, investigators described previously undisclosed evidence, including blood, DNA, shoes with diamond-pattern soles and “data compilations” of information about the victims and the King Road house where they were killed.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and another of felony burglary after allegedly sneaking into a six-bedroom house near the University of Idaho, about 10 miles away from his Washington apartment, and ambushing four undergrads around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The highly anticipated warrants contain new details about what investigators found after they arrested the suspect, who had a master’s degree in criminal justice from DeSales University.

“These murders appear to have been planned, rather than a crime that happened in a moment of conflict.”

— Warrant

The warrants allege that Kohberger pre-planned the ambush and had studied other murders and how to avoid detection as part of his preparations.

“These murders appear to have been planned, rather than a crime that happened in a moment of conflict,” an affidavit seeking the search warrant reads.

From Kohberger’s apartment, police seized a single “nitrite-type black glove,” a Walmart receipt and Dickies tag, two receipts from a Marshalls store, the dust container from a Bissell vacuum, eight “possible hair strands,” a Fire TV stick, a single “possible animal hair strand,” four other “possible” hairs and a computer tower.

Additionally, they took several bedroom items: including a dark red spot, two “cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain,” and mattress covers with multiple stains.

Pennsylvania police and the FBI arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30 at his parents’ house in the Poconos Mountains, the same day their counterparts in Washington executed search warrants on his apartment and in his WSU office.

