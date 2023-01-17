Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger’s former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect’s family

​

Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s parents are still in touch with his former Pennsylvania public defender, Jason LaBar.

LaBar said Kohberger’s mother, Maryann Kohberger, still supports her son despite the evidence laid out against him in a probable cause affidavit for his arrest in connection with the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

“She would first and foremost put out her heartfelt sympathies for the four families,” LaBar told “Good Morning America” of Kohberger’s mother. “She prays for them every day and can’t imagine the situation they’re in, but on the flip side of that, she’s obviously supportive and she wants to see how the case unfolds for her son, really pressing the presumption of innocence to anyone that will listen.”

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide at the victims’ home near the school’s Moscow, Idaho, campus.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENT STABBINGS TIMELINE

LaBar represented Kohberger during his extradition from Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where his parents live, to the Latah County Jail in Moscow.

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER’S FORMER DEFENSE ATTORNEY BELIEVES EVIDENCE COULD BE ‘ATTACKED’

Kohbeger drove cross-county from Moscow to his parents’ Pennsylvania home in mid-December with his father, Michael Kohbeger, before his arrest on Dec. 30.

The affidavit released after Kohberger’s arrest and before his initial court appearance in Latah County places the suspect – a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University in Pullman, Washington – around the scene of the crime through phone records and security camera footage of his vehicle from between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., when investigators believe the murders occurred.

Kohberger drove a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered in his name. Security footage apparently captured a 2015 Hyundai Elantra leaving the area of the crime scene in Moscow around 4:20 a.m. and then returning around 9 a.m.

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER WILL CHALLENGE EVIDENCE, LAWYER SAYS

Kohberger’s cellphone pinged at his apartment in Pullman and then toward Moscow before it turned off for a period of time between 3 a.m. and after 4 a.m. The phone then pinged south of Moscow and back north toward Pullman around 5 a.m., according to investigators.

Cellphone records revealed that Kohberger’s phone pinged near the home where the four victims lived approximately 12 times weeks prior to the murders, according to the affidavit.

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER SEARCH WARRANTS SEALED TO PREVENT ‘SERIOUS AND IMMINENT THREAT,’ COURT DOCS

Additionally, the affidavit states that the button snap of a Ka-Bar knife sheath left near one of the four victim’s beds contained a single male’s DNA. Weeks later, investigators matched that DNA to items recovered from the trash near Kohberger’s parents’ home in Pennsylvania, though it was not excluded as Kohberger’s father’s DNA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four victims of the mysterious Nov. 13 murders are Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.

Police have yet to disclose a motive for the killings.