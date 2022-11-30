Idaho murders: Eerie scene left behind after cars towed from scene of student slayings

​

Photos taken outside the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death earlier this month show an eerie scene left behind after several cars were towed away.

Five cars, which presumably had not been moved since the Nov. 13 attack, left gave-like looking rectangular sections of concrete surrounded by accumulated snow when they were removed.

Police have not yet confirmed that the cars belonged to victims Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin. The cars were taken to a city-owned maintenance shop several miles away.

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital the cars were being taken to “secure long-term storage” for “further evidence gathering.”

IDAHO MURDERS: SLAIN STUDENTS’ CARS TOWED FROM CRIME SCENE TWO WEEKS AFTER GRISLY ATTACK

Two days before she was killed, Goncalves purchased the Range Rover seen towed away from the home, according to her mom, Kristi.

Kristi told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that Goncalves went back to the Moscow, Idaho home to show Mogen her new car.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SLAUGHTER OF FOUR STUDENTS

Goncalves, Kernodle, Mogen and two other girls, who were not injured, lived at the off-campus home. Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend, was staying the night when the deadly attack took place.

Police believe all four victims were stabbed multiple times between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. by an unknown assailant after returning home from a night out.

IDAHO MURDERS: UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, PIZZA PLACE WORKER DELIVER FOOD TO POLICE AMID INVESTIGATION

The home was cordoned off the day of the murders. Police expanded the crime scene last week to include the parking lot and a forested area behind the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives have received more than 488 digital media submissions and more than 1,000 tips, but have not yet identified a suspect or located a murder weapon.

Tips and any relevant information can be submitted via phone at 208-883-7180, email at [email protected] or through the digital submission site here.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones, Adam Sabes and Paul Best contributed to this report.