Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed

A handprint can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13.

The University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, died after being stabbed to death between the hours of 3 and 4 a.m on Nov. 13. Police haven’t yet arrested a suspect in relation to the murders.

Police say that the four suspects were in various places throughout Moscow before returning to the King Road house by 1:56 a.m. Ethan and Xana were at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on campus on the night of Nov. 12 and didn’t return home until 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Mogen and Goncalves were seen on a Twitch feed at Grub Wandering Kitchen’s food truck in Moscow at 1:40 a.m. The two were then arrived at the King Road home at 1:56 a.m. after being transported by a “private party,” who police don’t consider a suspect.

Pictures taken by Fox News Digital show the inside of several rooms through windows of the house. One window has an evidence tape attached to it, along with a handprint nearby.

A “No network detected” screen can be seen on the television in one of the rooms of the house. In the kitchen, a bag with red Solo cups and unwashed dishes can be seen.

Fox News contributor and former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams told Fox News Digital that the killer may have touched walls or other portions of the home, leaving behind evidence.

“I would have to believe, as I’ve said before, that they were very bloody or their clothing and certainly they would have tread themselves through blood. So they would have like perhaps touched a wall or other portions of the home. And those and that is information that would be evidence for the investigation here to try to determine who killed his people,” Williams said.

He added that police likely put the red tape on anything where it’s possible evidence may exist.

“When they are scrubbing a crime scene, they will put evidentiary tape wherever they believe that there is evidence that exists and they will be the ones collecting that evidence. They’ll try to rule it in or rule it out as being part of the crime scene,” Williams said.

Police haven’t yet released the crime scene, and announced on Friday that private security would be monitoring the house.

“As detectives move forward with the homicide investigation, a private security company has been contracted to provide scene security to free up patrol resources. The scene remains under police control,” a press release from the Moscow Police Department read.

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital on Friday that authorities “plan to continue holding the house.”

Five cars were towed from the house on Tuesday and taken to a city-owned “secure long-term storage” for “further evidence gathering,” Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell said to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Moscow Police Department issued a statement that “detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate.”

The Moscow Police Department then provided a statement to Fox News on Thursday expressing that officials still believe the attack was targeted.

“Our clarification last night directly addressed comments made by Latah County Prosecutor Thompson, who said the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted. We remain consistent in our belief that this was indeed a targeted attack but have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants,” the statement read.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email [email protected]

