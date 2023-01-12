Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger will challenge evidence, lawyer says

​

Bryan Kohberger returned to an Idaho courtroom Thursday and said through his attorney that he plans to challenge the evidence against him at a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger, 28, wearing an orange jail-issue jumpsuit, had a slouch in his walk as he entered the Latah County courtroom one week after he was ordered held without bond for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

The 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall explained to Kohberger that he was only waiving his right to have the hearing within 14 days.

“Do you understand?” she asked.

“Yes,” he said, as he leaned forward on his elbows. It was one of several questions he answered.

The judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for June 26 at 9 a.m. which is expected to last five days. Both sides are expected to present evidence and call witnesses at the hearing, which will determine whether there is enough probable cause for the case to advance to district court.

The brief proceeding in front of a packed courtroom lasted less than 10 minutes.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The three young women lived in the home with two other housemates — including one whom police say witnessed a masked man with “bushy eyebrows” flee at around 4 a.m. after the killings. Chapin was staying the night.

The Washington State University doctoral student had been stalking the King Road home for weeks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

His cellphone pinged near the house at least 12 times before the murders and once the morning after.

He lived in campus housing in Pullman, Washington, just eight miles from the property.

It took investigators nearly seven weeks to identify and track down Kohberger at his parent’s home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Dec. 30.

The accused mass murderer left a Ka-Bar knife sheath next to Mogen’s body, which had his DNA on the button snap, the affidavit says.

The court has issued a gag order barring attorneys and investigators from commenting on the case.

Several search warrants in Washington and Pennsylvania have also been sealed temporarily. More information is expected to emerge as the case plays out in court.

Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted on any of the murder charge.

Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.