Idaho murders update: What the public learned in the last 24 hours

Significant new details emerged Wednesday about the baffling University of Idaho murders, revealing that Kaylee Goncalves and best friend Madison Mogen died together in the same bed.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or zero in on a motive after Goncalves, 21, Mogen 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in a rental home just yards from campus in Moscow, Idaho.

The shocking quadruple homicides have deeply unnerved the quiet college town of 25,000.

Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s most important disclosures and developments.

Kaylee and Maddie ‘died together’

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves spoke Wednesday evening at a candlelight vigil on campus honoring the four murdered students.

“These girls were absolutely beautiful,” he said, flanked by Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves. “Every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything.”

The friends became close in 6th grade and attended the same high school and college, eventually moving into the King Road apartment together, he added.

“In the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed,” he said. “But the beauty of the two always being together is something that will — it comforts us.”

The victims, who were all found in bed, were likely ambushed in their sleep and each stabbed multiple times in the torso, according to the coroner.

Targeted?

Late Wednesday night, Moscow Police appeared to walk back their assertion that at least one victim was “targeted.”

The clarification came after Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson told KTVB that investigators believe a specific person was the target.

“Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.

The confusion became even murkier Thursday when police issued a further clarification to Fox News.

“We remain consistent in our belief that this was indeed a targeted attack but have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants,” the statement said.

The crime scene

Authorities are wrapping up their investigation of the house at 1122 King Road, where investigators have been painstakingly processing the blood-soaked crime scene for 18 days, according to police.

Officials have also begun receiving results from forensic testing at a crime lab.

Idaho State Police communications director Aaron Snell declined to comment on whether DNA that didn’t belong to the victims or the two surviving roommates was found at the scene.

Snell also revealed investigators made unsuccessful attempts to locate the shop where the suspect may have bought the fixed-blade knife they believe was used in the attack.

