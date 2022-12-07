Idaho police chief vows to solve college murders: ‘No stone will go unturned’

​

Authorities still have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon more than three weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry pledged to get to the bottom of the baffling case on Tuesday.

“This case is not going cold. We have tips coming in. We have investigators out every day interviewing people. We’re still reviewing evidence, we’re still looking at all aspects of this,” Fry told Fox News. “I said early on that no stone will go unturned, and I mean that.”

Law enforcement officers from the FBI, Idaho State Police, and Moscow Police Department are investigating the Nov. 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

Police have received more than 2,600 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions in the investigation.

Investigators initially said that the murders were an “isolated, targeted attack,” but backtracked on that last week. Police reversed course again a day later and said it was targeted.

Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves plans to hire an attorney to potentially force police to release more information about the case.

IDAHO MURDERS: ATTACKER ‘SHOULD BE LOOKING OVER HIS SHOULDERS,’ EXPERT WARNS

“They’ve messed up a million times. But I don’t get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn’t know. He’s just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down,” Steve Goncalves previously told Fox News.

The college town of 25,000 has been left reeling as police continue the investigation, with 25-40% of students choosing not to return to campus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four victims were found stabbed to death inside a three-story residence just blocks from campus shortly before noon on Nov. 13. Police believe that they were attacked between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. after returning to the home from a night out in Moscow.

Tips can be submitted by calling 208-883-7180 or submitting through email [email protected].

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.