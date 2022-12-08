Idaho police search for white Hyundai Elantra in Moscow college murder case

​

The Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13.

“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a news release.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line.”

The car’s license plate is unknown.

Authorities have received 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions during the investigation thus far, but still have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon.

Xana Kernodle, 20; Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death at the off-campus residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry and other law enforcement officers were at the home on Wednesday packing up some of the personal belongings of the victims.

“It’s time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully help with some of their healing,” he said.

Five vehicles that were previously parked outside of the home were removed last week and taken to a city-owned lot for further evidence gathering.

Investigators have appealed to the college town of about 25,000 to report anything out of the ordinary that could be related to the murders.

“Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement.

The public can call in tips at 208-883-7180, email [email protected] or submit digital media here.