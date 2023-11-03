Illegal immigrant convicted of murder in Venezuela found living in state-funded housing in Massachusetts

​

A man convicted of murder in Venezuela who managed to cross the southern border was found living in state-funded migrant housing on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to a statement released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The fugitive, identified by Boston 25 News as 38-year-old Jordano Gotopo-Lopez, was convicted of homicide in his home country of Venezuela, where he has been wanted since 2006 for a violation of his sentencing conditions there.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested Gotopo-Lopez on Oct. 27 at a migrant housing facility on Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne.

ICE said Gotopo-Lopez “failed to disclose” his previous conviction when he was arrested for illegally entering the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 31.

Gotopo-Lopez was processed in Texas and given a notice to report himself to immigration authorities in 60 days, but he never showed up.

When Gotopo-Lopez was discovered by authorities at the Cape Cod shelter, he admitted that he had been convicted of murder and was wanted in Venezuela, ICE said.

He was arrested without incident and will remain in custody until his removal from the U.S., according to ICE.

ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said that his team remains committed to “identifying, apprehending and seeking the removal of unlawfully present fugitives who pose a real threat to public safety.”

“The people of Massachusetts have a right to be made aware of potential risks to their public safety, especially when an unlawfully present fugitive living in housing provided by the Commonwealth, is present in their community,” Lyons said.

"ERO Boston remains committed to identifying, apprehending and seeking the removal of unlawfully present fugitives who pose a real threat to public safety. We will continue to safeguard our communities and fulfill our mission in Massachusetts and throughout New England. The hospitality of the people of the Commonwealth must never be taken advantage of by those who violate our immigration system and threaten the security of our residents," Lyons said.

ICE said that in fiscal year 2022, ERO removed 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories.

The government agency noted that there have been 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for additional information.