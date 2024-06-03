Illegal immigrant from Venezuela shoots 2 NYC police officers during foot chase in Queens, authorities say

​

Two New York City police officers were shot early Monday while chasing a suspect, who authorities say is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, while investigating a pattern of robberies involving suspects on scooters.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens.

The two officers, part of the 115th Precinct’s public safety unit, attempted to pull over a group of robbery suspects on scooters when one suspect began to flee on foot. During the foot chase, the suspect shot at the two officers, who returned fire.

One officer was shot in the stomach area of his bullet-proof vest, while the other officer was shot in the leg. Both officers were rushed to hospitals in stable condition. Both officers are expected to recover.

The suspect was also shot in his right ankle and also taken to a hospital.

The suspect was identified as Bernardo Raul Castro Matta, a 19-year-old man from Venezuela, who police said entered the country illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas. He was currently residing at a hotel in Queens that is being used as a migrant shelter, according to police.

Police said the gun that the suspect used in the shooting was also illegally possessed.