Illegal immigrant held without bail in death of University of South Carolina student

The illegal immigrant accused of killing a University of South Carolina student in a hit-and-run crash is being held without bail, jail records show.

Rosali I. Fernandez Cruz, 24, is accused of striking and killing Nathaniel Baker, 21, in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday.

Baker was a junior at the University of South Carolina and is remembered fondly by his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers.

“Yesterday, we lost not just a brother, but a leader, a role model, and a true embodiment of what our fraternity stands for,” the fraternity said on Instagram. “Nate Baker brought light, laughter, and love into all of our lives. Nate will always be remembered for the way he showed up for others and the impact he had on everyone around him. His passion, loyalty, and love for this brotherhood will never be forgotten. May we honor his memory by living with the same kindness, selflessness and generosity that he showed to everyone around him.”

Fernandez Cruz, an illegal immigrant against whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer hold, is accused of failing to yield and striking Baker, who was riding a motorcycle.

He then fled the scene, according to police.

“After the collision, Fernandez Cruz is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to the victim or reporting the incident to police,” according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department. “He’s further accused of driving away from the scene and running from the vehicle. A nearby CPD officer found and detained the suspect at the 1100 block of Greene Street. Two male passengers were with Fernandez Cruz during the collision and also ran from the scene. No charges are pending against them.”

Fernandez Cruz has been charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, failure to yield the right of way and driving without a license.

He was wanted by ICE before the accident, police said.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source told Fox News that Fernandez-Cruz had been arrested by Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2016.

Nearly two years later, on Sept. 6, 2018, an immigration judge in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered Fernandez-Cruz to be sent back to El Salvador.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said on X that the department is praying “for Nate’s family, friends, and loved ones and will work every day to protect innocent Americans like Nate.”

“Nate should be alive today,” she added.

Fox News’ Alexandra Koch contributed to this post.