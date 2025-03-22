Illegal immigrant released by Biden admin charged with killing Georgia grandmother in random attack

​

A murder suspect accused of strangling a Georgia mother of five in a random attack last week is a Honduran illegal immigrant who was caught and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in March 2021, Fox News has learned.

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, 21, has also been the subject of a deportation order since July 2023, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

Rivas-Sagastume is charged with capital murder in the death of Camilia Williams, a 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother. Her body was found dumped in a wooded area, authorities said.

BUCKING BIG-CITY TREND: MAJOR TEXAS CITIES NOW ALERTING ICE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ENCOUNTERS

Williams’ family told local media outlets that she said a man had been following her in the days before she was killed. Authorities have not determined the suspect’s connection to Williams.

An arrest warrant states that Rivas-Sagastume assaulted Williams of Marietta, placing her in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness sometime between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 12, Fox Atlanta reported. Once unconscious, Rivas-Sagastume allegedly told police he put both knees and his full body weight on her neck, leading to her death.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Rivas-Sagastume entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

“He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration,” the statement said. “A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes.”

“ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.”

Rivas-Sagastume is being held on no bond, according to jail records.

Williams’ killing has drawn parallels to the murder of Laken Riley, who was also murdered in Georgia by an illegal immigrant who was caught and released by border authorities. He was later convicted of Riley’s murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Riley’s body was also left in the woods.