Illegal immigrant released by Biden admin pleads not guilty to murder of Georgia grandmother

​

The 21-year-old Honduran national accused of killing a Georgia grandmother waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in Cobb County Superior Court on Monday.

Hector David Sagastume Rivas’ trial is set for June 23, according to a court document obtained by Fox News.

Rivas is accused of randomly attacking and strangling 52-year-old Camillia Williams, a mother of five and a grandmother, in March. Her body was found dumped in a wooded area, authorities said.

The illegal immigrant was caught and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in March 2021. He had also been the subject of a deportation order since July 2023, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED BY BIDEN ADMIN CHARGED WITH KILLING GEORGIA GRANDMOTHER IN RANDOM ATTACK

“In March 2025, my sister lost her life because the system failed to deport him after they had him in custody,” Camillia’s brother, Arsene Williams, said, according FOX 5 Atlanta.

“My sister took her last breath in Georgia, so he needs to take his last breath in Georgia,” brother Tony Williams said, according to the local TV station.

NC OFFICIALS CAPTURE 3RD SUSPECT DAYS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS KIDNAP MOM, DAUGHTER AT GUNPOINT: POLICE

Rivas is charged with six counts that include capital murder, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia. He is being held in jail without bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams’ killing has drawn parallels to the murder of Laken Riley, whose body was left in the woods after she was murdered in Georgia by an illegal immigrant who was caught and released by border authorities. He was later convicted of Riley’s murder.

Fox News’ Samantha Daigle, Bill Melugin and Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.