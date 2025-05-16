Illegal immigrant teen who killed young woman walks free and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Illegal immigrant teen who killed young woman walks free

2. Former FBI chief condemned for putting ‘hit’ on President Trump

3. Rubio issues chilling warning about Iran’s nuclear weapon capability

MAJOR HEADLINES

IN AWE – Former top Biden officials amazed by Trump’s Middle East moves. Continue reading …

TERROR TAKEDOWN – FBI head issues fiery warning after mass shooting plot foiled. Continue reading …

OFF THE RAIL – NJ Transit strike leaves commuters stranded, causes travel chaos in NYC. Continue reading …

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Medical examiner delivers devastating blow to Karen Read’s defense in murder trial. Continue reading …

OUT OF THE DARKNESS – Cassie delivers emotional testimony about alleged Diddy abuse. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

NOT BUYING IT – Education secretary pours cold water on Harvard president’s pay cut. Continue reading …

LIVING IN FEAR – Nancy Mace unloads after trans activist arrested for alleged death threats. Continue reading …

FAILURE TO LAUNCH – Dem’s attempt to force Salvadoran report on human rights falls flat. Continue reading …

AMERICANS LAST? – State’s Democrats pass bill extending housing assistance to illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

REALITY CHECK – Late night host shocked by lack of ‘cruelty’ among young male Trump voters. Continue reading …

FASHION BACKWARD – From trad-wives to Trump, why Gen Z is embracing the 1980s attitude of fashion excess. Continue reading …

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM – Chuck Todd warns Pete Buttigieg could be ‘toxic’ candidate in 2028. Continue reading …

‘I DISAGREE STRONGLY’ – ‘The View’ hosts push back on Sunny Hostin’s claim about Hillary Clinton’s loss. Continue reading …

OPINION

K.T. MCFARLAND – Trump takes well-earned victory lap for Middle East peace triumphs. Continue reading …

JOHN YOO – President Donald Trump and the judiciary’s conflicts are coming to a head. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

QUIRK IN THE CALENDAR – Social Security payments are hitting your account later this month — here’s why. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME – Famous couple makes a splash on red carpet — but there’s one problem. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Which ice cream boss was cold to Congress? Which singer spoke out in Diddy’s trial? Take the quiz here …

‘DOGG’ BITES BACK – Rapper slams critics calling him a ‘sellout’ for Trump inauguration performance. Continue reading …

‘CHEAT DAY’ – Chef celebrates special treats on special days. See video …

WATCH

TULSI GABBARD – The danger of Comey’s Trump post cannot be underestimated. See video …

REP. ADAM SMITH – The Democratic Party’s problems go beyond Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

