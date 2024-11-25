Illegal immigrant with extensive criminal history arrested for attempted rape days after release from jail

​

An illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal background was arrested for attempting to kidnap and rape a stranger he captured on a popular Virginia trail days after being released from jail, according to police.

During a press conference Monday evening, the Herndon Police Department announced that Denis Humberto Naverrette Romero, 31, was charged with abduction with intent to defile and rape a stranger he grabbed off a trail.

“Let me start by saying that I am incredibly saddened and outraged that a crime like this could happen here in the town of Herndon,” said Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard.

“This is the only stranger rape that we have had in the town in my more than 12 years as chief of police,” DeBoard continued.

FEDS MUM ON HOW LAKEN RILEY’S KILLER GOT ONE-WAY PLANE TICKET FROM MIGRANT SHELTER GROUND ZERO

Romero, a Honduran national, has a documented history of sexual assaults and indecent exposures in the region dating back to 2022, according to DeBoard.

A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital that Romero is homeless and has been in and out of jail, but never served any significant time. He has also had multiple charges dropped to lower offenses by prosecutors, the source explained.

Romero’s crimes have escalated from weapons and auto theft, to indecent exposure and sexual assault, to now abduction and rape.

BRAZILIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WANTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING ARRESTED IN MASSACHUSETTS SANCTUARY CITY

“This kind of case not only impacts the victim directly, but impacts our entire community, especially when it occurs in a very public area that we consider safe and that is used by all of our residents and our visitors by our community on a daily basis.”

Just before 9 pm on Monday, DeBoard said officers responded to the W on D trail for a call about a woman who approached a passerby and asked for help, claiming that she had been raped.

The victim told police that Romero brazenly grabbed her and forced her to the ground where he proceeded to rape her.

Thankfully, the victim was able to fight off Romero and run away to get help. Police were able to locate Romero shortly after the attack.

MASSACHUSETTS GOP SLAMS LIBERAL LEADERS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCUSED OF CHILD RAPE ARRESTED BY ICE

Upon further investigation, officers uncovered his criminal history and believe there may be more victims and additional witnesses to his Monday night offense.

“What is disturbing is the number of times this individual has been arrested and released. He has continued to re-offend and his behavior has escalated to a rape in a very public area in our town last night,” DeBoard said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also shared a statement about the incident and was outraged that local officials allowed Romero to be back on the streets.

“I am heartsick for this victim and outraged that local Fairfax County officials recklessly release violent illegal immigrants who should have been prosecuted and deported. This is a dereliction of their most basic duty to keep people safe,” Youngkin said in a post on X.

“Prioritizing violent illegal immigrants over the safety of Fairfax residents is unacceptable. Virginia is not a sanctuary state. When President Trump takes office, the political posturing will end, and localities will cooperate with ICE to protect Virginians.”

Romero is currently at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident or anyone who believes they may be a victim is urged to reach out to the Herndon Police Department at (703) 435-6846.

“I want our community to know that you should feel safe here in town knowing that this individual has been removed from our streets in a rapid manner and remains in custody. And we will do everything in our power to ensure that he does remain in custody,” DeBoard vowed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) but did not immediately receive a response.