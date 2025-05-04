Illegal immigrants charged in brutal murder during California home invasion, robbery

​

Authorities revealed that three men recently arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in connection with a home invasion, murder and robbery in Woodland Hills are illegal immigrants from Eastern Europe.

The suspects, Georgian nationals Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52, are each charged with murder. Their bail is set at $2 million.

Fox News learned all three men were in the U.S. illegally and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on them.

LAPD officers responded to a home in Woodland Hills just before 1 a.m. on April 26 for a death investigation.

Aleksandre Modebadze, 47, was found with a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles City Fire paramedics, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Homicide detectives alleged the three men entered the house, held Modebadze captive, and fatally beat him, according to the report.

Hours after the alleged murder, the FBI helped find and arrest the men.

One suspect was near Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards in Van Nuys, and the other two suspects were arrested in Glendale.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.