Illegal immigrants in Aurora, Colorado arrested for targeting homeowners in ‘sophisticated’ burglaries: police

​

A crew of “highly sophisticated” Colombian nationals has been arrested in Aurora, Colorado, after allegedly targeting and burglarizing nearly two dozen homes, authorities revealed.

The Auroroa Police Department announced in a release that authorities arrested five suspects Thursday, March 27, during searches of two homes. Police said multiple agencies recovered hundreds of pieces of stolen property, including cash, jewelry, and high-priced clothing and accessories.

Police said the suspects operated a “sophisticated” burglary ring and used counter-surveillance measures to target their victims, using signal jamming technology to bypass residential alarm systems.

“This was a thorough and exhaustive investigation conducted by our detectives,” said Marc Paolino, commander of the Aurora Police Department Investigations Bureau. “I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment and dedication of our officers and investigators.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO ALLEGEDLY ESCAPED COLORADO ICE SITE DURING POWER OUTAGE CAPTURED ON BUS

Image 1 of 3

next

Image 2 of 3

prev



next

Image 3 of 3

prev



The department announced the arrest of Yesid Alexander Espinosa-Castro, 27; Freddy Giovanni Castro Garzon, 44; Yineth Karina Medina Acevedo, 29; Joseph Michud Cruz Marquez, 27; and Jhoan Sebastian Vanegas-Garcia, 26.

Four suspects were taken into custody in Colorado, while police in Ohio picked up the fifth. Authorities said the suspects are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The five were wanted on charges of attempted second-degree burglary or conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, both felonies.

President Donald Trump previously emphasized that Aurora, a city close to Denver with a population of 400,000, had been taken over by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). One viral video was captured of armed gang members stalking the halls of one of three rundown complexes where hundreds of migrants had claimed.

AURORA AUTHORITIES ‘DECLINED’ TO HELP SEARCH FOR 2 ILLEGAL ALIENS WHO ESCAPED COLORADO DETENTION FACILITY: ICE

Last week, ICE accused Aurora of “declining” to help in the search for two migrants who had escaped the detention facility when a power outage enabled them to flee. Aurora rejected the criticism, saying the city had not been notified of the escape.

On Wednesday, April 2, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that it had recaptured the pair of escaped migrants. Geilond Vido-Romero, 24, who is accused of having ties to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, was caught while riding a bus in Denver. His counterpart, Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, was arrested in nearby Adams County following the escape.

Colorado has been criticized for its sanctuary policies, with state law prohibiting local and state law enforcement from working with federal authorities to remove illegal immigrants.

George Brauchler, the district attorney for Colorado’s 23rd District, told Fox News Digital last week that the state’s leaders have “embraced illegal immigrants over the laws of the country.”

The investigation in Aurora also involved the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Organized Crime Unit.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Aurora Police Department, DHS, 18th. Judicial District Attorney’s Office and ICE for comment.

Fox News’ Christina Shaw contributed to this report.