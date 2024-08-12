Illegal migrant allegedly commits 22 crimes in 6 months: ‘It will get worse,’ expert says

​

An illegal Venezuelan migrant with suspected gang ties who has allegedly committed 22 crimes in six months in New York City still hasn’t been deported, according to a local news report and the House Judiciary Committee.

“The problem in New York is you have a sanctuary state and a sanctuary city, and they put politics ahead of public safety,” said Tom Homan, who served as acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Trump. “Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals.”

Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 30, a reputed member of the ultra-violent Tren de Aragua gang, was first encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol in January 2023 in Texas, according to the House Judiciary report released Wednesday.

Agents noted his suspected gang affiliation and booted him back to Mexico under the auspices of the Trump-era Title 42 order that allowed for speedy deportations, the New York Post reported.

But Martinez again breached the border and made his way to New York City to kick off a six-month crime spree, “terrorizing” helpless residents, the government report alleges.

He was arrested and released eight times for alleged crimes that included attacks on two police officers and three strangers before ICE took him into custody.

In July 2023, Martinez allegedly was in the process of stealing a bag of potato chips and some toothpaste when he was confronted by an undercover officer. He was arrested after brandishing a knife and threatening the cop, but he was released without bail and the charges were later dropped, the Post reported.

Martinez was busted three times the following month, charged with assaulting two cops and a woman along with a separate theft count.

ICE sought a detainer against Martinez after his seventh New York City arrest in September. He was being held at Rikers Island jail, which doesn’t cooperate with ICE, and released in November 2023, according to The Post.

Marttnez allegedly continued his reign of terror, and was busted two more times in New York before landing in ICE custody.

He was slated for deportation in June of this year, but The Post reported that his native Venezuela is not accepting flights and that Martinez will remain in America indefinitely.

“This is going to get worse under a Kamala-Walz administration,” said Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council. “They’ve already made the decision that they care more about their base of support than the safety and security of the American people and that’s why we are seeing this crisis. It angers every single Border Patrol agent.”

The House Judiciary report took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris for minimizing the threat posed by illegal migrants.

“In 2017, then-Senator Kamala Harris asserted that ‘an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal’ and mocked any plans to remove illegal aliens from the United States,” the report states. “Contrary to the border czar’s claims, many of the illegal aliens allowed to enter the United States under Vice President Harris’ watch are criminals who victimized Americans and terrorized U.S. communities.”

Judd echoed that sentiment, arguing that solutions to the border crisis are ignored at the federal level. The expedient adjudication of cases and deportation of illegal migrants, he said, is the only viable approach.

“Start by holding single adults, adjudicate their cases immediately,” he said. “Start sending people back and they will stop coming. Once that segment stops coming, then you can deal with family units, and once you deal with family units, you can deal with children.”

Highlighting the entry of more than 7 million illegal migrants into the U.S. over the past four years, the committee asserted that President Biden and Harris are responsible for destabilizing the nation.

“That chaos at the southwest border, created and incentivized by the radical policies of President Joe Biden and ‘border czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris, has led to insecurity in the interior of the country,” the report states.

Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales described Martinez’s alleged gang as “MS-13 on steroids.”

“They’re extremely aggressive,” he previously told Fox News Digital. “It’s not as if they’re a passive group or they want to quietly go about things. They’re coming from Venezuela, one of the most war-torn countries over the last decade. So, they’re battle-hardened in many ways. And they’ve made this trek from there to here. But they are also becoming… more organized and more brazen.”

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.