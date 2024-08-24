Illegal migrant, caught and released at border, convicted of sex crimes against Virginia child

​

A Bolivian illegal migrant was arrested in Virginia by ICE officials after a succession of alleged sex crimes against children.

According to the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Washington, D.C., 36-year-old Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas was apprehended in Annandale, Virginia, Aug. 19.

Fox News confirmed the migrant from Bolivia illegally entered the U.S. through Texas in April 2023, where he was caught and released. ERO noted Veizaga was given a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge at a later date.

The ERO said the 36-year-old was classified a convicted sex offender after he assaulted a child in Virginia.

“Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas is a convicted sex offender who victimized a minor in Northern Virginia,” ERO Washington, D.C., Field Office Director Liana Castano said. “We cannot allow such an obvious danger to threaten the children of our community. ERO Washington, D.C., will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our Washington, D.C., and Virginia neighborhoods.”

He was also charged this month with seven counts of possession of child porn and possession of obscene material with a minor.

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to six months in jail, but the court suspended his sentence, according to ERO.

Later that day, the ERO said the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center refused to honor an immigration detainer and released Veizaga from custody without notifying it.

Fairfax County Police arrested Veizaga Aug. 15 and charged him with seven counts of felony possession of child pornography and felony possession of obscene material with a minor.

ERO Washington, D.C., again filed an immigration detainer against Veizaga at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center after this arrest, but officials refused to honor it and released him once again.

On Aug. 19, officers with ERO Washington, D.C.’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Veizaga in Annandale.

ERO Washington, D.C., served Veizaga with a notice of custody determination, and he remains in its custody.

Washinton, D.C., is considered a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, which, by policy, does not cooperate with ICE detainers.

When ICE believes a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, it will file a detainer, a request that ICE be notified before the immigrant is released from custody.

However, sanctuary jurisdictions generally do not honor detainers, sometimes arguing it is not their responsibility and that doing so has a chilling effect on relations between immigrants and the community.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission,” ICE’s website warns.

