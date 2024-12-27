Illegal migrant indicted on murder charges after woman is burned to death on subway

​

The illegal migrant accused of burning a New York City subway rider to death on Sunday has been indicted on murder charges.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, was indicted on one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of arson after a woman was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York. The indictment was filed Thursday and will be unsealed at an arraignment hearing Jan. 7.

Zapeta’s attorney told the judge he spoke with his client Friday and asked for permission to waive his client’s appearance. The judge granted the request.

Zapeta is a previously deported immigrant from Guatemala.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.