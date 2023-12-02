Illegal migrants land on beach near homes of Hollywood stars

​

An incredible video captures the moment a boat full of suspected illegal migrants lands on a beach in Malibu earlier this week – close to where many of Hollywood’s stars live in their extravagant homes.

The exclusive video, obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, shows a boat pulling up to a beach at around 1 a.m. on Thursday and then around 25 people can be seen leaping out of the vessel and dashing towards land. The boat is then left abandoned in the water.

Ritzy Malibu is home to countless liberal celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Leonardo Di Caprio and Cher – and is full of high-end luxury homes, many of which are on the waterfront close to where the boat beached.

BARBRA STREISAND BLAMES TRUMP’S ‘INCOMPETENCE AND LIES’ FOR 20,000 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN THE US

Melugin said such a landing, which is a common tactic used by illegal immigrants descending on European countries, is extremely rare given that Malibu is more than 100 miles north of the border. He said it was unclear if anyone was apprehended.

Streisand and Cher have been vocal opponents of former President Donald Trump, and both have vowed to leave the U.S. if he is returned to the presidency.

Streisand has blasted Trump’s border policies in the past and lives in a 19-bedroom clifftop mansion which is believed to be worth $100 million.

It is unclear if she accommodated any desperate migrants coming off the boat.

BARBRA STREISAND GOES AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP

In 2019, Streisand slammed Trump’s plans for a border wall and his tough stance on illegal immigration.

“Trump only cares about this ‘wall’ in order to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt ‘Trump’ buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego – – not financially, not morally,” she wrote on X.

In 2018, Streisand released an album titled “Walls,” which was critical of Trump’s plan to construct a wall along the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We should be building bridges to a better day, where no walls would stand in the way,” she sings.

“The only path to a ‘better day’ would be if all the walls came tumbling down.”

It is estimated that 10 million people have entered the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration.