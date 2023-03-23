Illinois carjacker sentenced to 22 years after bragging he’d ‘be out by Sunday’

​

An Illinois carjacker was sentenced to 22 years in prison after telling officers he’d be “be out [of jail] by Sunday” during his arrest.

In January, Harvey resident Jordan Henry was found guilty of three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, among other charges.

The 29-year-old had attempted to carjack a driver outside a 7-Eleven in February 2022. When the victim fled the scene with their car keys, Henry stole their phone and left in his own car.

Henry then carjacked a 69-year-old Uber driver at gunpoint and stole his Volkswagen Jetta.

CHICAGO FAMILY FIGHTS ‘PRO SQUATTER’ WHO TOOK OVER DEAD MOM’S HOME, LEFT BULLET HOLE IN WINDOW

When police spotted the stolen vehicle, Henry accelerated and led the police on a highway chase. Henry’s car reached speeds over 100 mph.

After Henry’s car tires deflated, he crashed into a grassy area off I-55 and fled on foot. Henry punched a K-9 who followed him before eventually being taken in custody.

Before his trial, Henry was detained on a $1 million bond. Despite being a repeat offender, Henry reportedly bragged to officers that he would be out of jail soon after his arrest.

LORI LIGHTFOOT’S CRITICS SOUND OFF ON CHICAGO MAYOR LOSING RE-ELECTION: ‘CRIME DOESN’T PAY’

“During his arrest, Henry told detectives he would ‘be out by Sunday,'” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. “He found out that here in Will County, we prosecute crime and take the public’s safety seriously. This violent offender will finally be off the streets and in prison where he belongs.”

Glasgow also posted a picture with the K-9 Henry punched. “As you can see, he is doing fine!” the Facebook post read.

Glasgow described Henry as a “dangerous, violent criminal with a laundry list of prior convictions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henry faces other charges in Cook County, including two counts of aggravated kidnapping with intent to inflict harm and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. He had previously been convicted of robbery and retail theft.