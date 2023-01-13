Illinois deputies find dead woman in wheelbarrow, charge her cousin with murder

​

An Illinois man faces murder charges after law enforcement officials found his deceased cousin in a wheelbarrow on Wednesday, according to officials.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on West Shenandoah Trail in Wadsworth, Illinois just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on the welfare of 47-year-old Monica Green, who lived at the home.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that a relative of Green’s reported to police that they were supposed to pick her up for an appointment but grew concerned when Green did not respond to the doorbell ringing or phone calls.

As the relative waited in the driveway, Green’s cousin, Quentin V. Harvell, 27, who lived at the residence said Green was not home.

The caller told deputies it was odd Green was not there because she did not have any method of transportation.

Deputies spoke with the caller when they arrived, and at one point, Harvell exited the home and spoke with deputies as well.

Deputies noticed dry blood on Harvell’s arms, the release read, and he was detained. After detaining Harvell, deputies investigated the scene and saw blood inside the home and a shovel near the backdoor.

When deputies looked around outside, they located a wheelbarrow near a tree line at the rear of the property, with Green, who was dead.

Deputies said Green appeared to have several “sharp-force” injuries, or stab wounds, and cuts on her body.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office secured a search warrant for the home and found several pieces of evidence, including a knife with what appeared to be fresh blood, the release read.

Harvell was taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Although Harvell was accused of killing one person, he was charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill and first-degree murder with the strong probability to kill, deputies said on Thursday, and held on $10 million bail.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Monica. I applaud the fast actions taken by our first-responding sheriff’s deputies and the investigation conducted by our detectives, resulting in the offender being arrested and charged quickly,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.