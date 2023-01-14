Illinois deputies save life of elderly woman through program designed for residents living alone

​

Three deputies in Illinois utilized a department program to save the life of an elderly woman on Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook it offers a program called R.U.O.K. (Are You Okay) to county residents who live alone and would benefit from a phone check-in every day or two. The program aims to keep tabs on people who do not have family or friends who can regularly check on them.

On Friday, Deputy Katie Gordon made the R.U.O.K. phone calls for the day when she could not reach a 77-year-old woman living in unincorporated Lake Villa. The sheriff’s office said the woman sounded tired when she was contacted the day before.

Gordon contacted the Patrol Division and requested deputies conduct a welfare check.

Deputies Trish List and Jessica Fill responded to the woman’s home and did not receive an answer when knocking at the door. They were able to obtain a key for the residence and entered.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was on the floor of the home, confused and unable to move. List and Fill called for an ambulance, and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

They believe she was on the floor for 18 to 24 hours.

The woman is expected to recover.

“The collaboration between Deputies Gordon, List, and Fill undoubtedly saved a life,” Sheriff John Idleburg said. “This is not the first time the R.U.O.K. program saved a life, and I am very proud of everyone who has a role in the program.”

The sheriff’s office said Idleburg changed the nature of the R.U.O.K. program four years ago from reactive to proactive.

Program participants used to be required to call the sheriff’s office and leave a message requesting a check-in, whereas now, deputies call the participants regularly.