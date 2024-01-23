Illinois police confirm 7 dead as manhunt continues for suspect involved in series of fatal shootings

​

An investigation and manhunt are underway after multiple people were found dead in two homes in Illinois on Monday afternoon, according to the Joliet Police Department.

During a press conference Monday evening, police said the seven people were found shot to death.

Joliet Police Detectives are currently seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance, 23, who is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with the license plate number Q730412.

Police believe that Nance knew the victims and that they were relatives.

“In my 29 years on the force, this is the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” police told local reporters during the press conference.

Detectives stated it is an active investigation and that Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

The identities of those victims have yet to be released.

Nance is also wanted in connection to several other shootings.

Deputies said just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, they were called to an apartment complex where they found a man bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies told WGN 9 that the victim later died.

The victim was later identified as Toyosi Bakare, 28, who was originally from Nigeria and had been living in the U.S. for nearly three years, WGN 9 reported.

According to deputies, about ten minutes before the fatal shooting, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities stated the victims in Sunday’s shootings are not connected to one another and appear to be random in nature.

Officials said the plate numbers on the vehicle that authorities believe Nance is driving match the vehicle spotted near both shooting scenes on Sunday.

According to the Patch and court records, Nance was charged about a year ago after he tried to shoot a woman multiple times. Police found him near his home and arrested him after a brief struggle with officers.

Nance was charged as part of Operation New Year’s Resolution and was released after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond, according to court documents.

Anyone with information regarding Nance and the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department.