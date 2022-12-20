Illinois sees significant rise in children hospitalized for accidentally ingesting edible marijuana products

​

Illinois has witnessed a significant spike in the number of children hospitalized after eating marijuana-infused edibles causing concern from local healthcare providers.

In 2017, only three children were hospitalized after unknowingly consuming edibles, WFLD-TV reported. In 2021, that number ballooned to 124.

The outlet reported that the most common age range for accidental ingestion is between 2 and 3 years old.

“If you think about one gummy it may have 10 milligrams of THC, an adult dose,” Illinois Poison Center Medical Director Dr. Michael Wahl said. “But what child is going to eat just one gummy? Right? They’ll eat the entire bag. 100 milligrams. 500 milligrams. Which are gargantuan amounts.”

LEGALIZING POT IS NOT GOOD FOR NEW YORK OR THE US

Children often confuse the marijuana edibles with candy and can be hospitalized with symptoms including drowsiness, loss of muscle control and coordination, increased heart rate, seizure, psychosis and even coma.

Doctors also warn that cannabis can be highly toxic to children due to the effects on brain development.

MARIJUANA WITH HIGH THC LEVELS LINKED TO ADDICTION, PSYCHIATRIC ILLNESS, STUDY FINDS

“They are lethargic, they’re somnolent, they are hard to wake up, they may have trouble walking and falling over,” Wahl explained.

Wahl encouraged parents to store edibles away from children high up and out of their reach in packaging that does not entice them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“It is remarkable the increase that we’ve seen since legalization vs. post legalization and as it increases across from 30 states to 50 states or whatever the number is, we’re going to see more of these cases across the nation.”