Illinois town moves to seize Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home through eminent domain, convert to historic site

​

The Illinois town where Pope Leo XIV’s boyhood home stands is planning to acquire the residence through eminent domain laws despite it being currently up for sale.

The home’s current owner is reportedly trying to sell the home, but may have little choice over the matter. Under Illinois law, the village has first choice on the property through eminent domain, according to Attorney Burt Odelson who represents the Village of Dolton, Fox Chicago reported.

The city can acquire the home through eminent domain, the government’s ability to take private property for public purposes.

“The village of Dolton intends to purchase this home either through direct purchase or through their eminent domain powers,” Odelson told Misha Haghani, the CEO and founder of Paramount Realty USA, in a letter dated Tuesday that was provided to Fox News Digital.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS FIRST AMERICAN POPE LEO XIV AN ‘HONOR’ FOR US, ‘VERY HAPPY’

The Village of Dolton has the right to purchase the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home even if another buyer is willing to pay a higher price, the letter states.

“We will do what the archdiocese thinks is best to preserve the home so that everybody, not just in Dolton or the South suburbs, but worldwide, can come to his home,” Odelson told Fox Chicago.

Village officials are working with the Chicago Archdiocese to turn the home into a historic site that can be visited by the public, Odelson said in his letter.

CARDINAL ROBERT PREVOST ANNOUNCED AS FIRST AMERICAN POPE, TAKING NAME LEO XIV

The house was built in 1949 and measures 1,050 square feet, while the lot on the property is just under 5,000 square feet. The current owner purchased the home for roughly $66,000 Odelson said. The home was renovated this year before going on the market.

“It was on the market for $199,000 and then Pope Leo was made pope, and he took it off the market. And then there was silence,” Odelson explained.

The reserve price is $250,000, according to the Paramount Realty USA auction website, where the home is listed for sale.

“Born Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV made history as the first American pope upon his election in May 2025. His childhood home is being offered for sale via private auction,” the description of the home states. “Located in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, this modest brick home was owned by the Prevost family for nearly 50 years and served as the foundation of a life that would lead to the Vatican.”

Bids will be accepted through June 18, according to the listing. However, Odelson addressed a letter to Misha Haghani, the CEO and founder of Paramount Realty USA that said it could stall the sale before it ever hits the auction block.

“Please inform any prospective buyers that their ‘purchase’ may only be temporary since the Village intends to begin the eminent domain process very shortly,” he wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Paramount Realty USA.