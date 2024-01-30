Impeaching Mayorkas over border crisis closer to reality, Trump tapped for peace prize and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

ILLEGAL ENTRY – Booting Mayorkas from post amid betraying public trust allegations over border crisis closer to reality. Continue reading …

WARNING SIGNS – Former top Obama official’s attack on Biden foreign policy returns to spotlight after US soldiers killed. Continue reading …

‘VALIANT EFFORTS’ – GOP lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘historic’ policy in Middle East. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS – Fani Willis warned White House meetings warrant ‘very deep investigation’ by ex-prosecutor. Continue reading …

BIG REPUTATION – Taylor Swift joins elite group of sports fans, leads Super Bowl WAGs as Travis Kelce’s lady. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RECORD HAUL – McConnell-aligned GOP groups raise a record $95 million last year in battle for Senate majority. Continue reading …

‘TOUCHED MY HEART’ – Hunter Biden’s business partner’s dad boasted about CCP leaders promoting his book. Continue reading …

‘ACTIVIST AGENDA’ – Biden officials to be grilled over secret agreement with eco activists targeting power source. Continue reading …

‘LET ME STOP YOU RIGHT THERE’ – Kirby clashes with Al Jazeera reporter over Biden’s Middle East actions. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

DOOMSDAY DIGS – Bunkers are catching on with average Americans: A look inside. Continue reading …

‘WEAPONIZED CENSORSHIP’ – Leno, Chappelle and more face blowback from ‘snowflake’ audiences as comedy declines. Continue reading …

CALLING IT QUITS – Why older American couples are parting ways after kids leave the nest. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL’ – Trans influencer pushes back against declining masculinity, says ‘men expecting princess treatment.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – No wall, no deal. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – These remakes of ‘Oz,’ ‘Scrooge’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ deserve to fail. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Leave it to the Senate Republicans to call this a good deal. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats would rather be wrong than agree with Trump. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – How many more Americans must be targeted before Biden takes action? Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Mayorkas is a border czar only a cartel could love. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NEW BATTLEGROUND – State courts take center stage amid 2024’s gerrymander blitz. Continue reading …

SHAKING IN HIS ROBE – Why Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape had Hugh Hefner ’scared.’ Continue reading …

BEAUTY REST – Expert weighs in as ‘sleepy girl mocktail’ goes viral. Continue reading …

TURPIN TORMENT – Foster care officials who placed high-profile torture survivors in abusive home under fire. Continue reading …

FUSSY EATER – Watch as an adorable pet won’t touch her food unless she receives a ‘splash’ of salad dressing first. See video …

WATCH

SARA CARTER – Biden will ‘pay the price’ for his border policies. See video …

LAURENT BILI – We have been ‘very cautious’ in avoiding escalation of the war. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Now, it’s a classic Senate theater of the absurd move with its own cast of characters, including the man cast by Mitch McConnell to be lead actor. That’s Oklahoma Senator Jim Lankford. He’s trying mightily to convince you that Biden will really enforce new laws under a new bill, even though he doesn’t use the authority that he already has. Now, under the leaked out language, Biden would not be compelled to act to close the border unless a threshold number of about 5,000 migrants had been logged in one day, which, by the way, has happened many times during the past month.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.