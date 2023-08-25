In Gulf of Mexico, 2023 recreational fishing season for greater amberjack comes to close

​

The 2023 recreational fishing season for greater amberjack is drawing to a close in the Gulf of Mexico as catch limits for the fishery have been met, federal regulators said Thursday

During the closure — which starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts until next August — recreational harvest or possession of greater amberjack is prohibited in state and federal waters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s news release said the closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack population, which is considered overfished in the Gulf. Catch limits are set by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council.

‘RARE’ FISH ENDANGERED IN TWO US STATES HAS RESEARCHERS WORKING TO SAVE SPECIES FROM EXTINCTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greater amberjack are big silver fish named for the long amber line along each side from nose to first dorsal fin. They can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) long and weigh 200 pounds, although up to 40 pounds is most common, according to NOAA Fisheries.