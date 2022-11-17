In West Virginia, recognition trees planted to honor military members at state Capitol building

​

Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia’s main Capitol building during the holidays.

WV STATE CAPITAL OBTAINS TREES FROM LOCAL FARMER FOR ANNUAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice.

Photos must be submitted by Tuesday with the submission form and tag for military or first responder. Please send photocopies as photos will not be returned.

Submit by email to [email protected] or West Virginia Governor’s Mansion, ATTN: Kate Morris, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.