Incumbent San Francisco mayor concedes to opponent amid concerns over homeless, drug overdoses

Incumbent San Francisco Mayor London Breed has conceded the city’s mayoral race to challenger Daniel Lurie following a heated election cycle focusing on the city’s homelessness, crime and drug overdose problems.

Lurie, a first-time candidate, Levi Strauss heir and founder of an anti-poverty nonprofit, had declared during his campaign that “It is time to end the perception that lawlessness is an acceptable part of life in San Francisco” and “To reverse the record rates of property crime and drug dealing, criminals must know that they will be caught and there will be consequences.”

As of Thursday, Lurie was leading Breed 56.2 to 43.8% in voting in the ranked-choice election, which included 10 candidates, according to KTVU.

“After years of record-high budgets, worse outcomes, and more excuses, San Franciscans are ready for change,” the 47-year-old Democrat said in a statement.

He added that the city’s government must now deliver “Clean and safe streets for all,” build “enough housing to turn around our affordability crisis” and tackle “our drug and behavioral health crisis.”

“I’m deeply grateful to my incredible family, campaign team, and every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service, and change,” Lurie also said.

Lurie has told KTVU he wants to build 1,500 shelter beds in six months and 2,500 tiny homes to tackle the city’s homelessness issue, place more police officers on foot patrol in high crime areas and clear out open-air drug markets.

Breed, who is also a Democrat, described the opportunity to serve as mayor as the “greatest honor of my lifetime.”

“At the end of the day, this job is bigger than any one person and what matters is that we keep moving this City forward. Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election,” she wrote on X on Thursday. “Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco. I know we are both committed to improving this City we love.”

“I want to thank all of the City staff who have worked tirelessly to improve this City for the last six years. I am the Mayor — but you all are doing the hard work every day and the City is on the rise,” she also said.